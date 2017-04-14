All Stars Shine in Night of Future Stars

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) It was night full of dunks, threes, and basketball fun as hoops fans packed the gym at I-U Southeast for the Night of Future Stars All of our local powers were represented. WKU bound, Traveion Hollingsworth teamed with future Auburn Tiger, Chuma Okeke to win the two on two contest. Kentucky bound, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points to qualify for Saturday's three point finals. "I know I can shoot it a little bit. I just had to show the fans," said Gilgeous-Alexander. Future UofL point guard, Darius Perry brought the house down....duplicating a dunk current Card...Donovan Mitchell did when he competed in the contest two years ago. "Donovan, Lance, Malik they just kept screaming in my ear throw it off the wall, throw it off the wall, so I just went ahead and did it," said Perry.



