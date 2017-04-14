Orioles hit 4 HRs, beat slumping Blue Jays 6-4

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Blue Jays infielders, from left, Justin Smoak, Troy Tulowitzki, Darwin Barney and Devon Travis wait for a pitching change during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in ...

By IAN HARRSIONAssociated Press

TORONTO (AP) - The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles got a bit of a scare Friday night - from home plate umpire Dale Scott.

Scott sustained a concussion when he was hit in the face mask by a foul tip from Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo, casting a shadow over the Orioles' 6-4 victory over the sputtering Blue Jays.

"That one didn't sound good," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

Scott recoiled after the ball struck the bottom of his mask and staggered backward before going down on one knee in the eighth inning. After being examined by Blue Jays trainer George Poulis, the veteran crew chief lay down on his back on the turf behind home plate and received further attention from paramedics and Toronto's team physician, Dr. Irv Feferman.

Once his neck was immobilized on a spinal board, Scott was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field. He will skip the remainder of the weekend series.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, a former catcher, expressed his concerns.

"He's one of the good guys," Gibbons said of Scott. "He works hard. Umpires are vulnerable too out there, just like a catcher."

J.J. Hardy hit a two-run homer for first-place Baltimore, which improved to 4-0 against Toronto. Chris Davis, Jonathan Schoop, and Seth Smith also connected, and Wade Miley (1-0) pitched six innings for his first win of the season.

Toronto has dropped seven in a row to fall to 1-9, extending its franchise-worst start. The Blue Jays' 28 runs are the fewest in the majors.

"We were able to get some runs across today," Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak said. "There just weren't enough there at the end."

Devon Travis snapped a 0-for-29 slump with an RBI single off Orioles closer Zach Britton in the ninth. Britton struck out former teammate Steve Pearce with runners at first and second to earn his fifth save.

Before the game, Toronto put slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right calf. It's the first DL stint of Donaldson's career.

"It's definitely a loss for us," Smoak said.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the second when Davis scored on a wild pitch. Toronto answered with two in the bottom half to lead for the first time in 35 innings, but the Orioles reclaimed the advantage by going deep twice in the fifth.

"That's what Baltimore does as well as anybody in baseball," Gibbons said. "That's what flipped that game right there."

Blue Jays ace Aaron Sanchez (0-1) allowed five runs and seven hits, including three homers, in 5 1/3 innings.

"When you leave balls over the middle of the plate to a good-hitting team like them, that's what they do with them," Sanchez said.

Davis' drive in the sixth was the 18th of his career at Rogers Centre. Smith connected against Ryan Tepera in the ninth.

WORTH NOTING

Britton matched Tom Gordon by converting his 54th consecutive opportunity, the second-longest streak ever. The record belongs to Eric Gagne (84).

CLOSE CALL

On a broken-bat hit by Toronto's Kendrys Morales in the second, the jagged barrel sailed directly back toward the stands. A potentially dangerous collision was avoided when the bat hit the final panel of safety screen in front of the on-field seats behind home plate.

ORIOLES ADD ARM

Baltimore acquired left-hander Paul Fry from Seattle in exchange for an international signing slot and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Right-hander Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (shoulder) felt good after a bullpen session in Florida and will make a 45-pitch rehab start at Double-A Bowie on Monday.

Blue Jays: INF/OF Chris Coghlan was selected from Buffalo to replace Donaldson. Typically an outfielder, Coghlan has made 29 career appearances at third base.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Alex Asher will be promoted from Triple-A to face Toronto as Baltimore needs a fifth starter for the first time. Asher made one start at Norfolk, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (0-2, 5.40 ERA) has allowed two home runs in each of his first two starts, including a 3-1 loss at Baltimore on April 5.

