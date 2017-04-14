Blue team beats White team 31-14 in UK Spring Game

Blue Team Tops White Squad 31-14 in Kroger Spring Game

Wildcats Begin 2017 Regular Season at Southern Miss on Sept. 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Junior running back Sihiem King rushed 19 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Kentucky Blue team topped the UK White squad 31-14 in the Kroger Blue-White Spring Game on Friday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Gunnar Hoak, who logged times for both teams, finished 16-of-24 through the air for 174 yards and a pair of scores. Hoak also rushed three times for 10 yards and a touchdown.

The Blue squad, made up of Kentucky’s first-team players, had 351 yards of total offense, including 231 yards through the air. The White team, which was facing the Wildcats’ first-team defense, was able to manage just 170 yards of offense, including just 47 yards on the ground.

Senior quarterback Stephen Johnson, who led Kentucky to the TaxSlayer Bowl following the 2016 season, was eight-of-18 through the air for 106 yards. Sophomore running back Benny Snell, Kentucky’s leading returning rusher, carried just three times for 22 yards. Snell did score a touchdown.

The White team had a chance to score the first points of the game, but Austin MacGinnis was wide right on a 43-yard field goal attempt.

After that miss, the Blue team covered 70 yards in seven plays, ending with a three-yard touchdown run by Snell. MacGinnis added the extra point to make it 7-0 Blue.

The score remained the same until the Blue struck again, early in the second quarter, when King scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge. MacGinnis hit the PAT to extend the Blue team’s lead to 14-0 with 9:20 left in the first half. The scoring drive covered 68 yards in 11 plays.

On its next drive, the White team got on the board when Hoak hit junior wide receiver Kayaune Ross on a 10-yard fade pattern in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. MacGinnis’ point after was good, making it 14-7 Blue team with 3:56 left in the first half.

The Blue team appeared to have one more chance to score before the end of the half, but Johnson was picked off by Kei Beckham, who returned the pick 26 yards, to the Blue team’s 20-yard line with 1:14 remaining in the half. On third-and-goal from the seven yard line with 35 seconds left in the half, Hoak hit Clevan Thomas, Jr. for another score, and MacGinnis’ extra point tied the game at 14-14, which would be the halftime score.

The second half started with a punt by the White team, setting the Blue team up in good field position, at its own 45 yard line. The Blue team drove inside the 10 yard line, but the drive stalled, forcing a 28-yard field goal by MacGinnis, which was good, giving the Blue a 17-14 lead with 7:47 left in the third quarter.

After another punt by the White team, the Blue drove into the White red zone, but Tavin Richardson caught a pass from Luke Wright, but fumbled, and Jack Jackson recovered for the White team, ending the Blue threat.

However, the Blue would get on the board again in the fourth quarter. Hoak, now playing for the Blue team, led the offense on a five-play, 64-yard scoring drive, culminating with a four-yard touchdown run by King. MacGinnis was true on the PAT, making it 24-14 Blue team with 7:39 left. The Blue would add another score late, when Hoak scampered in from yards out. MacGinnis’ extra point would provide the final margin, 31-14.

The Kroger Blue-White Spring Game marks the end of spring practice for the Wildcats, who will open the 2017 regular season on the road, facing Southern Miss on September 2 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Kickoff for that game is set for 4 p.m. and it can be seen on the CBS Sports Network.

Official release from UK sports information