Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

GRIZZLIES-SPURS

Spurs, Grizzlies square off in 4th playoff series since '11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Nobody in the NBA has played against each other in the playoffs since 2011 more than the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

And with the exception of 2011, the Spurs have simply dominated the Grizzlies.

So much so that Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph focuses only on the pain of being swept in the 2013 Western finals and again last year in the first round . His incredible performance in 2011 - when the Grizzlies pulled off a stunning upset as an 8 seed over the West's best - fades away.

"That's what sticks in my mind more, getting swept and them beating us the last couple years, so let's hope (we) go back to 2011," Randolph said.

The Spurs roll into this first-round series, which starts Saturday night with Game 1 in San Antonio, as the No. 2 seed in the West with 61-21 regular-season record that was second only to Golden State in the NBA. The Grizzlies slumped to the seventh seed by going 9-15 after the All-Star break and limp into the postseason going 1-5 in April.

Last year the Grizzlies were swept with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley both sidelined by season-ending injuries. Both are healthy and have turned in the best seasons of their careers, helping Memphis split the season series with its Southwest Division rival.

These teams last met March 4th when Conley forced out of a 95-89 overtime loss in San Antonio after being head-butted by Kawhi Leonard late in the fourth quarter. Conley needed 13 stitches below his right eyebrow for that cut.

BREWERS-REDS

Brewers win 4th straight with 10-4 rout of Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) - Eric Thames homered for the second straight night and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Friday night.

Thames' third home run of the season capped Milwaukee's four-run sixth inning against a Cincinnati bullpen that went into the game with a National League-best 1.13 ERA. Blake Wood (0-1) allowed three hits and three runs, including Jonathan Villar's tiebreaking double off the glove of right fielder Patrick Kivlehan. Thames followed with a two-run shot into the right field seats off left-hander Wandy Peralta.

The Brewers, who had a season-high 12 hits, broke it open with a four-run seventh en route to their fourth straight win.

Zack Cozart hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Joey Votto added a solo shot in the third to give the Reds a 3-0 lead against Tommy Milone (1-0), who gave up three runs and six hits in five innings.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE-DISMISSALS

Middle Tennessee dismisses players in animal cruelty probe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Middle Tennessee has dismissed two players who are under investigation for possible animal cruelty that circulated on a Snapchat video.

The Blue Raiders announced Friday that defensive lineman Justin Akins and linebacker Shalom Alvarez are no longer on the team. They had been suspended from the team Wednesday. One week earlier, Murfreesboro police were contacted by someone who had seen video on Akins' Snapchat account showing Akins hitting a puppy four times.

Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said in a statement that "their actions were in violation of the values and standards of our program." Stockstill said he spoke "with authorities with the appropriate expertise" before making this decision.

Akins is played 13 games last season and made 27 tackles. Alvarez joined the team but didn't play last year.

KENTUCKY-SNELL

Kentucky's Snell: Freshman year a glimpse of things to come

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Benny Snell Junior's initial plan to ease into college life and big-time SEC football has quickly evolved into the sophomore assuming responsibilities as Kentucky's main running back.

Last fall's breakout season helped accelerate his timetable as he and Stanley "Boom" Williams gave the Wildcats their first pair of 1,000-yard backs - and first bowl appearance - since 2010. With Williams in the NFL draft, Snell has spent this spring getting mentally and physically ready for the demands of being the primary ball carrier.

He appeared to be in midseason form Friday night with three carries for 22 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run, on the second drive to get the Blue team going toward a 31-14 victory over the White in the annual spring game.

"I've been trying to make people miss as much as I can," said Snell, whose 1,091 yards and team-high 13 touchdowns broke several Kentucky freshman records. "No matter what the down and distance is, I'm always going to run downhill trying to get those easy yards. But I'm trying to make people miss, get quicker on my feet and be a smarter runner."

The 5-foot-11, 223-pound Westerville, Ohio native showed his explosiveness over last season's final 10 regular season games, debuting with four rushing TDs and 136 yards against New Mexico State. Snell and Williams (1,170 yards, 7 TDs) went on to form the "Boom and Benny" tandem that ranked fifth and eighth respectively among Southeastern Conference rushers.

