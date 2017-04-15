Lexington implements new curfew for minors

The curfew for those 18 and younger will change from 1 a.m. to midnight. (Source: WLEX)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The city of Lexington is taking steps against the violence plaguing the community. City leaders said part of solving the problem is keeping kids off the streets late at night. Friday was the first night of the city's new curfew.

When the clock strikes midnight, the streets of Lexington are going to be a lot quieter. The curfew for those 18 and younger will change from 1 a.m. to midnight.

Some business owners and residents think the new curfew change will help.

"It'll keep the younger ones who shouldn't be out after midnight, not out after midnight," Pies and Pints General Manager Kiera Lindeman said. "I think it'll be a good thing."

Lexington's curfew ordinance passed Thursday night by the Lexington Urban County Council. The first night it was enforced was Friday.

This comes as a response to Lexington's 2016 homicide rate, which was the city's highest in more than a decade.

The curfew will be enforced seven days a week for anyone under the age of 18. Police said the curfew will be in effect all seven nights of the week, saying consistency will make it easier to enforce.

"If they have statistics that that age group is more likely to cause problems, maybe that's the best solution for it," Lexington resident Kieron Powell said.

The new ordinance does account for those who might be working late. There are other exceptions for school or volunteer work. Anyone under 18 can be out with a parent or guardian.

Fines for not following the new curfew between midnight and 5 a.m. could run as high as $499.

Louisville also has a curfew law but, it has been difficult to enforce.

