Tyson Foods employee killed after being hit by semi in parking lot

Tyson Foods employee was killed after being hit by a semi in the company parking lot.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's press release, deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of Tyson Foods, on U.S. Highway 41 south, on Friday for an accident involving a semi and a pedestrian. An employee, whose information is being withheld at this time, was walking into work when a Mack Semi-Tractor Trailer struck them in the parking lot.

We will update this story once new information becomes available.

