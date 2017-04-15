Police: 3 stabbed in downtown Madison

Two of the victims have been released from the hospital. One remains in a Louisville hospital. (Source: Madison PD)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Madison Police are investigating after three people were stabbed Friday evening.

In a post on their facebook page, Madison Police said three people were stabbed downtown on Friday.

One of the victims was taken to a Louisville hospital, police said. The other two were treated at Kings Daughters Hospital and released.

According to the post, one person has been detained for questioning.

No word on the condition of the victim transported to Louisville.

Police, in the post, asked for help locating a pocket or utility knife in a driveway, park, or residential area in downtown Madison.

Anyone with information on this stabbing should contact Madison police.

