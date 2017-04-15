Police: 3 stabbed in downtown Madison

The woman died after being shot in the head early Friday morning.More >>
The woman died after being shot in the head early Friday morning.More >>
Two of the victims have been released from the hospital. One remains in a Louisville hospital.More >>
Two of the victims have been released from the hospital. One remains in a Louisville hospital.More >>
The incident was reported about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue.More >>
The incident was reported about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue.More >>
The curfew for those 18 and younger will change from 1 a.m. to midnight.More >>
The curfew for those 18 and younger will change from 1 a.m. to midnight.?More >>
With violence spiking in Louisville, city and law enforcement leaders are searching for solutions.More >>
With violence spiking in Louisville, city and law enforcement leaders are searching for solutions.More >>