Woman killed in 'impulse' shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who was shot and killed in PRP Road early Friday morning has been identified.
Christine L. Hawthorne died after being shot in the head, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Hawthorne was found dead at about 3:45 a.m. on Friday.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest made in woman's 'impulsive' shooting death
Police arrested Jason Tomes and charged him with murder.
Tomes confessed to killing Hawthorne but did not give a reason why, Lt. Emily McKinley said on Friday as she referred to the shooting as an "impulse" killing.
