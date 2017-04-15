Woman killed in 'impulse' shooting identified

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Dale Road in the PRP area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who was shot and killed in PRP Road early Friday morning has been identified.

Christine L. Hawthorne died after being shot in the head, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Hawthorne was found dead at about 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

Arrest made in woman's 'impulsive' shooting death

Police arrested Jason Tomes and charged him with murder.

Tomes confessed to killing Hawthorne but did not give a reason why, Lt. Emily McKinley said on Friday as she referred to the shooting as an "impulse" killing.

