WATCH: Church makes video, 'Easter according to kids'

A central Kentucky church is in the spotlight again for an adorable Youtube post.

Southland Christian Church created a video called "Easter According to Kids."

[MOBILE USERS: Watch the video here]

In their own words, children tell the story of Easter while adults act out some of the scenes.

They have interesting twists on the Bible's version, including Jesus drinking soda and playing games, and the Easter Bunny hanging out at the tomb, but the end result is sure to make you smile.

The church also made the news in December with a similar video, "Christmas According to Kids."

