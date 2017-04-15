Germantown Little League celebrates 65 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A spring tradition in Germantown is celebrating its 65th year this weekend.

Opening Day for Germantown Little League kicked off early Saturday morning. An annual parade, followed by more than 700 families crowding the baseball field, was a sure sign that spring is in full swing.

Generations of families look forward to Opening Day every year. Baseball, softball and tee ball teams load up in trucks and parade around Germantown to celebrate. The parade goers throw candy to the kids in the parade, a long time tradition.

While Germantown filled the hearts of everyone participating, special memories did too.

The 65th Anniversary of the league was in honor of the late Arthur McCarty Sr., who passed March 20, and spent thirty years as the league's President and was a lifetime as a volunteer.

"He was the first one to come to the ballpark every day and the last one to leave," his son Arthur McCarty Jr. said.

The former league President’s wife, children and grandchildren are now carrying his legacy. His grandson threw the opening pitch for the 2017 season.

"My dad did it for the kids," McCarty Jr. said. "He loved the kids and loved all of the families, Germantown was his life," he added.

McCarty's daughter Kim Ingram now helps runs the league, alongside her husband, Germantown Little League's new President, Keith Ingram.

McCarty's family said if he were still alive, he wouldn't want Opening Day to be a celebration centered around him, rather the community who helps keep the league afloat.

"Normally our team names are Major League Baseball teams," McCarty's daughter Kim Ingram said. "But this year, we are honoring our sponsors and they are our team names because that is what dad would want us to do," she said.

More than 50 teams make up Germantown Little League.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee participated in the parade, just car lengths in front of Hall of Fame Jockey Pat Day.

