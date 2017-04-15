Walk held to raise awareness for sexual assault - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Walk held to raise awareness for sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second annual Sexual Assault Awareness Walk was held on Saturday.

The walk was hosted by Derby City Consent.

The group walked to Indiana on the Big Four Bridge and back. They also wrote inspirational messages in chalk on their route.

They also had local speakers and advocates of sexual assault awareness who spoke at the event.

"We are a group of sexual assault survivors," Avalon Sutherland, founder of Derby City Consent said. "It's a solidarity and activist group and our main goal is to educate and spread awareness."

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

