LeBron, Cavs escape with 109-108 win over Pacers in Game 1

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) grabs a pass ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) in the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) in the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young (21) in the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Lavoy Allen (5) in the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) in the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James scored 32 points and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to flip the switch after a shaky regular season, began the NBA playoffs by escaping with a 109-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Game 1.

Playing in his 200th playoff game, James added 13 assists and six rebounds while winning his 18th consecutive first-round game.

However, it was anything but easy as the Cavs had to withstand a strong comeback by the Pacers, who could have stolen the opener but C.J. Miles missed a 14-foot jumper in the final second.

Kyrie Irving added 23 points and Kevin Love had 17 for Cleveland, which has won 12 straight playoff games at home.

Paul George scored 29 points and Lance Stephenson had 16 for the seventh-seeded Pacers, who will try to even the series on Monday night.

George had the ball in his hands on the final possession, but the Cavs double-teamed him, forcing him to pass to Miles, who has always shot well against his former team. His shot was on line, but short and the Cavs survived a disastrous final few minutes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.