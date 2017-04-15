The Latest: 13 arrested in pro and anti-Trump rallies

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on pro and anti-Trump rallies turned violent in Berkeley, California. (all times local):
2:45 p.m.
Berkeley police say 13 people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.
They say demonstrators left Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park and are blocking several streets in the city's center.
About 200 people were at the park when some started pushing each other. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were standing nearby and quickly arrested one man. Others were arrested as several fistfights broke out.
Officials say officers have confiscated knives, flagpoles, helmets and sticks with signs on them among other things that were being used as weapons.
Photographs of the scene published online show at least two men with bloodied faces.
___
1:08 p.m.
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.
About 200 people were at Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park when several people started pushing each other. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were standing nearby and quickly arrested one man. Others were arrested as several fistfights broke out.
Demonstrators have left the park and are walking on Berkeley streets while police closely follow them.
The rally follows a March 4 confrontation planned by several of the same groups that left several people injured and led to arrests.
In February, protesters threw rocks, broke windows and set fires outside the UC Berkeley's student union building, where then-Breitbart News editor and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak. His presentation was cancelled.
