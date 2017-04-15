Jackson Shines in UofL Spring Game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) UofL head football coach, Bobby Petrino thought these teams were evenly matched. Unfortunately, Lamar Jackson was on one team, not the other. The Red Team wins 52-7. "I thought we divided them pretty even. I still think they were pretty even. I guess there was a difference maker and that was Lamar out there. I was really excited to see some of the throws he made, and some of the catches the receivers made that were with him," said Petrino.

Jackson was impressive, racking up 379 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. "You know, I was telling them they was cheating. They had a lot of great players on their side. I kept telling them, I said the white team, I don't like y'all right now until after the game. So, we had a little rivalry going on," said Jackson. Jackson got the scoring started with a 34 yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Red shirt freshman, Jawan Pass got the start for the white team. He struggled, completing just 14-30 passes with four interceptions, including a pick six to Cards star defensive back, Jaire Alexander who returned it 87 yards for the score.

The next time we see this team will be on television on September 2nd in Indianapolis when they take on Purdue. Local media was not allowed to record the game, but the university sent out highlights for stations to use.

