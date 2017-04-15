Senior Investment's late charge wins Lexington at Keeneland

By GARY B. GRAVESAP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Senior Investment's strong close in the Lexington so impressed trainer Ken McPeek that the distance almost seemed too short and the Kentucky Derby points reward too small for his horse.

The satisfaction gained from an exciting victory was just enough.

Senior Investment chased down West Coast in the final furlong to win the $200,000 Grade 3 Lexington by a head Saturday at Keeneland and earn 10 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

The chestnut colt remains on the outside looking in on the Derby but can take heart in saving his best for last in the 10-horse field. Lagging back entering the final turn, Senior Investment surged late and nipped West Coast by a head at the wire for his third win in four starts and first graded stakes victory.

"He timed it right," jockey Channing Hill said after Senior Investment ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.05 and paid $24.20, $8.20 and $4.20.

"Once I got him tipped out where he could really stretch his legs out, he came home nice. At the eighth pole, I wasn't 100 percent sure I was going to get there, but he was really running on."

McPeek meanwhile wondered what Senior Investment could have done in a longer race.

"I really felt like a mile and an eighth would have been great for him," McPeek said. "I think Churchill (Downs) ought to add more (Kentucky Derby qualifying) points to this race immediately, but that's the way the ball bounced."

As for running the Preakness after the marquee race in the Triple Crown, the trainer added, "Maybe, we'll see. We have a really good horse and we're going to have some fun."

West Coast, trained by Bob Baffert, returned $3.80 and $2.60 and earned four points. No Dozing paid $2.40 and got two points, while Time to Travel earned a point for fourth.

The Lexington was one of two final Derby prep races. The Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn will go off later Saturday with 170 points up for grabs toward the May 6 Kentucky Derby.

