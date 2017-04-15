Astros' Aoki singles in 7th to break up A's no-hit bid

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Nori Aoki singled off reliever Liam Hendricks leading off the seventh inning Saturday, the first hit for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics.

Sean Manaea and Ryan Dull had combined to pitch six hitless innings.

Manaea walked his first three batters in the sixth inning, then allowed two runs when Carlos Correa's bouncer glanced off the glove of shortstop Adam Rosales, and center fielder Jaff Decker overran the ball for a second error.

Manaea walked five and struck out six. Dull struck out Carlos Beltran, reloaded the bases with a walk to Brian McCann and got pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

