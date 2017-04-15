LMPD investigating fatal shooting after victim shows up at hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was brought to the emergency room at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim is a black male in his 30's, according to an LMPD Spokesperson.

He was brought to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information about this case is known, including any scene or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

