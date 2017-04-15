NBA players union complains about Jackson's Carmelo comments

NEW YORK (AP) - If players can't publicly ask for a trade, management shouldn't be able to encourage one.
That was the message from the National Basketball Players Association to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver following New York Knicks President Phil Jackson's comments regarding Carmelo Anthony.
Jackson said Friday that the Knicks haven't been able to win with Anthony and that maybe the All-Star forward would be "better off somewhere else."
Players risk being fined if they lobby for a trade in the media.
"If players under contract cannot, under threat of league discipline, speak openly about their desire to be employed elsewhere, we expect management to adhere to the same standards," NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said in a statement.
Jackson and Anthony met Thursday, a day after the Knicks finished a 31-51 season. Anthony has a no-trade clause, but Jackson made it clear he hoped Anthony would waive it and accept a deal so the Knicks could get younger and more athletic.
"We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship," Jackson said.
The relationship between Anthony and Jackson fell apart this season but Anthony has refused to make any public criticisms of the team's president of basketball operations and has said he wants to stay in New York.
"The door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect," Roberts said.
Anthony is an NBPA vice president.
Jackson was fined by the NBA shortly after he was hired for expressing his interest in Derek Fisher as a coaching candidate. Fisher was still under contract to the Oklahoma City Thunder as a player at the time.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.More >>
Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. militaryMore >>
U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. militaryMore >>
President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issuesMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>