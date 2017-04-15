Leonard has 32 points, Spurs rout Grizzlies 111-82 in Game 1

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) crashed into Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) as he tries to drives to the basket during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandan Wright (34) is stripped of the ball by San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) as he tries to score during the first half of Game 1 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandan Wright (34) is stripped of the ball by San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) as he tries to score during the first half of Game 1 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale reacts to a call during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) drives between Memphis Grizzlies defenders Troy Daniels (30) and JaMychal Green (0) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in San Ant...

By RAUL DOMINGUEZAssociated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Kawhi Leonard matched his postseason high with 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 111-82 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points, and Tony Parker added 18 to help San Antonio win its ninth straight over Memphis in the postseason.

Marc Gasol had 32 points, but only seven in the second half as the Grizzlies fell behind by as many as 36 points. Mike Conley was the only other Grizzlies player in double figures, finishing with 13.

Memphis was without defensive lynchpin Tony Allen. He's out indefinitely with a calf injury, and Leonard took advantage for his fourth career playoff game of 30-plus points.

Game 2 is Monday night in San Antonio.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.