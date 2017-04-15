Kapanen scores double OT winner as Leafs beat Capitals 4-3

(AP Photo/Molly Riley). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with center Nicklas Backstrom (19) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL Stanley Cup first...

(AP Photo/Molly Riley). Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with right wing Justin Williams (14) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL Stanley C...

(AP Photo/Molly Riley). Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) battles for the puck with Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL Stanley Cup first round hockey playoff series in Washington, Satu...

(AP Photo/Molly Riley). Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak (46), of the Czech Republic, lies on the ice after being injured during the second period of Game 2 against the Washington Capitals in an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in W...

(AP Photo/Molly Riley). Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) celebrates a goal scored by left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) (not shown) as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) watches in front of defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) and defensem...

By STEPHEN WHYNOAP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime, Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops to keep the Maple Leafs alive.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom scored for the top-seeded Capitals, who are now feeling the heat going into Game 3 Monday in Toronto. Braden Holtby made 48 saves before being beaten on the overtime winner.

Not unraveling in a tough atmosphere, the young Maple Leafs showed they belonged on the same ice with the Capitals after losing Game 1 in OT.

Brian Boyle made a slick backhanded pass to Kapanen, who put the puck into a wide-open net to give Toronto its first playoff victory since 2013.

Well before the game dragged into overtime, the Maple Leafs lost rugged defenseman Roman Polak to a gruesome injury in the second period when his right leg bent the wrong way on landing after a hit from Brooks Orpik.

Polak put no weight on his right leg as he was helped off, and his absence further depleted a blue line that was already without top-pairing defenseman Nikita Zaitsev.

The injury forced Rielly, Jake Gardiner and Matt Hunwick to play heavy minutes late into the night. Even the healthy Capitals saw the wear and tear take its toll, and the teams combined for 24 shots in the first overtime.

In a wacky game with back-and-forth action, 12 minor penalties and Polak's injury, it was only fitting the best scoring chance in the first overtime didn't even feature a shot. After Holtby was penalized for slashing Nazem Kadri in the back of the leg, Ovechkin came out of the penalty box from serving the minor and got a breakaway.

Toronto rookie Mitch Marner raced down the ice on the backcheck to break it up before Ovechkin could even get the puck on net.

NOTES: Zaitsev skated on his own Saturday morning, but coach Mike Babcock didn't provide a timeline on when the defenseman might be ready to return. ... With the primary assist on Carlson's goal, Justin Williams has points in six consecutive playoff games. ... Marner has points in all five career games against Washington.

___

More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.