Homicide victim’s family pleads for answers

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Rochelle Turner couldn't hold back her tears on Saturday. She spent the day grieving the death of her only child, 29-year-old Ricky Jones.

“We are really struggling to eat, breathe, and live knowing that we lost Ricky,” Linda Thomas, Ricky’s aunt, said. “There's someone, a single person maybe, responsible for that.”

Jones was found shot to death inside an apartment in the Southside neighborhood. The body of his friend, Delivia Carron, found outside the unit.

Police said it seemed like Carron was in the process of getting away when she was shot. Her six- month- old son was unharmed inside the apartment.

Jones' family said he was there to help Carron and ended up at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Ricky was a great friend,” Thomas said.

“Him being gone is really rough,” Evan Buyck, Jones’ friend, said. “I'm going to miss him.”

“He was intelligent, loveable, and strong,” Chanze Nelson, Jones’ cousin said.

Jones' family said they know his traits will live on through the five children he's left behind. Their hope is that they'll see justice, pleading anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“You can remain anonymous,” Thomas said. “This will help not only our family in the healing, but our community, to have someone off the streets.”

If you have any information that could assist police in this case, call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

