Empire Strikes Back In Arkansas Derby

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Classic Empire charged from outside through the stretch to win the $1 million Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and clinch a spot in next month's Kentucky Derby.
A champion as a 2-year-old, Classic Empire on Saturday made up for a poor performance in February's Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park. He caught Conquest Mo Money just shy of the wire and won by a half-length.
Conquest Mo Money can advance to Churchill Downs if its owners pay a $200,000 supplemental fee. Malagacy, with Classic Empire the pre-race favorite, finished fifth Saturday but earned enough Kentucky Derby points in last month's Rebel Stakes to move on to the May 6 race.
Classic Empire paid $5.80, $4.40 and 3.80.
