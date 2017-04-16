Mother wears T. rex costume to take her kids to school

The mother says she wants her sons to know they shouldn’t care what other people think about them. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

WINTER SPRINGS, FL (WKMG/CNN) – A mother in Florida walks her kids to school while wearing a Tyrannosaurus rex costume in hopes she can teach them it’s OK to be different.

Leslie Eggenberger says she wears her T. rex costume whenever she gets a chance. Last week, her 7-year-old son Max asked her to wear the costume to walk him to school.

A bystander recorded the odd scene, and the video quickly went viral.

Eggenberger says Max was excited about all the attention.

“He was so surprised to see that so many people had already watched the video. He started jumping up and down, saying, ‘I’m famous. I’m famous,’” Eggenberger said.

The mother also wore the costume to pick up her older son Jacob, 8, from school on his birthday.

“She is really cool that she’s doing this, and I think it’s great that she’s doing it,” Jacob said.

Eggenberger says she wants Max and Jacob to know that it’s OK to be different and that they shouldn’t care what other people think.

“I want them to be uniquely themselves and never question anything that they do because of what people are going to think,” she said.

The mother hopes other parents will follow her example.

“This is what our kids are going to remember, you know, these silly memories that we make together,” Eggenberger said.

