Mother wears T. rex costume to take her kids to school

The mother says she wants her sons to know they shouldn’t care what other people think about them.More >>
The mother says she wants her sons to know they shouldn’t care what other people think about them.More >>
A man was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative brain disease, and was ready to give up if it wasn’t for people calling for bikes.More >>
A man was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative brain disease, and was ready to give up if it wasn’t for people calling for bikes.More >>
Expectant mother Carissa Gill of Croydon, PA, and her husband Randy have shared an image on Instagram of their identical twin girls Isabella and Callie sharing an apparent kiss.More >>
Expectant mother Carissa Gill of Croydon, PA, and her husband Randy have shared an image on Instagram of their identical twin girls Isabella and Callie sharing an apparent kiss.More >>
A new program involving horses is providing therapy to youth at juvenile facilities in California.More >>
A new program involving horses is providing therapy to youth at juvenile facilities in California.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>