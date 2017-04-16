Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

GRIZZLIES-SPURS

Leonard has 32 points, Spurs rout Grizzlies 111-82 in Game 1

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Kawhi Leonard matched his postseason high with 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 111-82 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points, and Tony Parker added 18 to help San Antonio win its ninth straight over Memphis in the postseason.

Marc Gasol had 32 points, but only seven in the second half as the Grizzlies fell behind by as many as 36 points. Mike Conley was the only other Grizzlies player in double figures, finishing with 13.

Memphis was without defensive lynchpin Tony Allen. He's out indefinitely with a calf injury, and Leonard took advantage for his fourth career playoff game of 30-plus points.

Game 2 is Monday night in San Antonio.

PREDATORS-BLACKHAWKS

Preds pound Blackhawks 5-0 for 2-0 lead in 1st-round series

CHICAGO (AP) - Pekka Rinne made 30 saves in his second straight shutout and picked up two assists, helping the Nashville Predators pound the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists as Nashville added a dominant performance to its taut 1-0 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Ryan Ellis, Harry Zolnierczyk, Colton Sissons and Kevin Fiala each scored their first career playoff goal.

Game 3 is Monday night in Nashville.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville shuffled his lineup, inserting rookie Vinnie Hinostroza and Dennis Rasmussen and benching veteran Jordin Tootoo and John Hayden. But it was more of the same for the Blackhawks, who once again looked out of sync against the Predators' active defense.

BREWERS-REDS

Reds lose a starter, but Winker's double beats Brewers 7-5

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead runs with his first major league hit, and the Cincinnati Reds overcame two more homers by Eric Thames for a 7-5 victory on Saturday, ending the Milwaukee Brewers' four-game winning streak.

The Reds also lost another starter. Left-hander Brandon Finnegan came out of the game after the first inning because of a strained muscle in the back of his left side. The Reds already have three starters on the disabled list.

Winker, who got his first promotion to the majors on Friday, snapped a 4-4 tie with his pinch-hit double in the sixth off Carlos Torres (0-1). Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, and Scooter Gennett drove in a pair with a single and a double.

Raisel Iglesias (1-0) allowed one run in two innings as manager Bryan Price used five relievers after Finnegan's early departure. Michael Lorenzen walked a batter in the ninth while getting his first career save.

Thames hit a pair of solo homers. He has homered in each of the last three games, with four in all, and is 12 for 29 during an eight-game hitting streak.

DERBY PREPS

Classic Empire clinches Kentucky Derby spot with Oaklawn win

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Classic Empire charged from outside through the stretch to win the $1 million Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and clinch a spot in next month's Kentucky Derby.

A champion as a 2-year-old, Classic Empire on Saturday made up for a poor performance in February's Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park. He caught Conquest Mo Money just shy of the wire and won by a half-length.

Conquest Mo Money can advance to Churchill Downs if its owners pay a $200,000 supplemental fee. Malagacy, with Classic Empire the pre-race favorite, finished fifth Saturday but earned enough Kentucky Derby points in last month's Rebel Stakes to move on to the May 6 race.

Classic Empire paid $5.80, $4.40 and 3.80.

PEE WEE REESE

Pee Wee Reese the horse wins on Jackie Robinson Day

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Pee Wee Reese won the second race at Santa Anita on the 70th anniversary of his former Brooklyn Dodgers teammate Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier.

Ridden by Joe Talamo, Pee Wee Reese led all the way in the one-mile turf race to win by 1 1/4 lengths Saturday. It was the 4-year-old colt's fourth consecutive victory for trainer Phil D'Amato. Owner-breeder Nick Alexander named the colt after the 10-time All-Star shortstop who played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers

Reese was known for his support of Robinson, especially during the difficult early years of Robinson becoming the first black man to play in the major leagues.

Pee Wee Reese paid $6 to win as the 2-1 favorite.

