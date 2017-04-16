Church offers 'drive-thru' prayers for Easter

Sean Spicer apologized for his Hitler comments again while President Trump fired Steve Bannon on this week's "Saturday Night Live."

Sean Spicer apologized for his Hitler comments again while President Trump fired Steve Bannon on this week's "Saturday Night Live."

A Louisiana church has been offering “drive-thru” prayers to anyone in need for the past three years. (Source: KATC/CNN)

LAFAYETTE, LA (KATC/CNN) – Hundreds have stopped by to take advantage of the unique “drive-thru” prayer service offered by the Louisiana Avenue United Methodist Church in Lafayette, LA.

With a hand to hold and a quick prayer, this congregation believes they can bring hope to others – beyond their church walls.

"A lot of people saying prayer is not the thing any more, but prayer really works and it still works,” said prayer recipient Cassandra Turner.

The church has faithfully prayed for anyone in need for three years.

“Last year, I was out here, and I could stand. Right now, I can't stand. Still in all, I'm here,” said church member Mary Theresa King, 93.

King says she’s a prayer warrior, and while it’s hard for her to stand up and walk, she’s still spreading faith.

“Praying for people because that's my duty. God asked me to pray for others, not just for one but for everybody,” King said.

Rev. Robert Johnson says his church’s event is for “the unchurched.”

“We are coming together as a community. With all the darkness and separation of things that's occurring in America, but we can come together of all walks of life of prayer, so that's what it symbolizes: unity and because we love one God,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2017 KATC via CNN. All rights reserved.