Federal tax bills: Where does your state rank?

U.S. residents paid Uncle Sam an average of $8,943 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016.
A look at how the District of Columbia and the states rank in per capita federal taxes:
1. District of Columbia: $36.569
2. Delaware: $16.322
3. Minnesota: $14.624
4. Massachusetts: $14.516
5. Connecticut: $13.773
6. New Jersey: $12.852
7. New York: $11.758
8. Illinois: $10.814
9. Ohio: $10.735
10.Maryland: $10.455
11.Rhode Island: $10.316
12.Washington: $9.669
13.Nebraska: $9.566
14.California: $9.305
15. Pennsylvania: $9.179
16. Colorado: $9.030
17.Missouri: $8.986
18.North Dakota: $8.621
19.Louisiana: $8.490
20.Tennessee: $8.481
21.South Dakota: $8.398
22.Florida: $8.366
23.Virginia: $8.323
24.Arkansas: $8.318
25.New Hampshire: $8.180
26.Wisconsin: $8.115
27.Texas: $7.858
28.Indiana: $7.694
29.Kansas: $7.676
30.Michigan: $7.405
31.Oregon: $7.268
32.Georgia: $7.211
33.Alaska: $7.171
34.North Carolina: $7.133
35.Wyoming: $7.128
36.Iowa: $7.026
37.Kentucky: $6.848
38.Vermont: $6.728
39.Nevada: $6.372
40.Utah: $6.291
41.Oklahoma: $5.803
42.Idaho: $5.769
43.Hawaii: $5.505
44.Montana: $5.504
45.Arizona: $5.446
46.Maine: $5.432
47.Alabama: $4.874
48.South Carolina: $4.685
49.New Mexico: $4.032
50.Mississippi: $3.901
51.West Virginia: $3.616
___
Sources: IRS, Census Bureau.
