Local company helps historic property targeted by thieves

Sullivan University stepped up to help immediately and lent them lawn equipment, personnel, and mulched the garden. (Source: Louisville Outdoor Turf Products)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a happy ending to a sad story. Thieves broke into a historic property and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the Farmington Historical Plantation off Bardstown Road.

After WAVE 3 News reported the crime, a local company saw the story and decided to help Farmington.

The vandalism and loss of property couldn't have come at a worse time. Thieves targeted Farmington Historical Plantation in Louisville on April 5th, stealing $2,000 worth of lawn equipment from a barn on the property. Items stolen include trimmers, weed eaters, chain saws, tools; all of the items that are needed to maintain the 18-acre property.

"Our event season starts Saturday," Farmington's Executive Director Diane Carman-Young said. "Then we have our plant sale the weekend after that and then we move into Derby events; this could not have come at a more inconvenient time for us. Once something like this happens you feel so violated."

Farmington's neighbor, Sullivan University, stepped up to help immediately and lent them lawn equipment, personnel, and mulched the garden.

On Wednesday, the day after our story aired last week, Louisville Outdoor Turf Products stopped by Farmington and replaced all of their stolen landscaping equipment.

Carman-Young said they have been overwhelmed by the kindness in the community and are relieved they can get Farmington back on track for their upcoming events season.

