Mass transit advocates hope for boost from highway collapse

The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.More >>
Police say at least four people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.More >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. militaryMore >>
President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issuesMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
