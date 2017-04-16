UPDATE: 1 dead in shooting at Park Hill housing complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a shooting near the Park Hill housing complex in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to MetroSafe, police were called to S 13th Street and Bulger Court around 11:46 a.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Two women were shot, MetroSafe confirmed.

A WAVE 3 News reporter at the scene advised one of the victims has died.

A spokesperson from LMPD is headed to the scene and will release more information soon.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.