UPDATE: 1 dead in shooting at Park Hill housing complex

13th & Bulger shooting scene (Source: WAVE 3 News) 13th & Bulger shooting scene (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a shooting near the Park Hill housing complex in the Algonquin neighborhood. 

According to MetroSafe, police were called to S 13th Street and Bulger Court around 11:46 a.m.

Two women were shot, MetroSafe confirmed.  

A WAVE 3 News reporter at the scene advised one of the victims has died.

A spokesperson from LMPD is headed to the scene and will release more information soon.

No other information was immediately available.

