UPDATE: 1 dead in shooting at Park Hill housing complex

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.More >>
Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.More >>
Thieves stole $2,000 worth of lawn equipment from a barn on the property.More >>
Thieves stole $2,000 worth of lawn equipment from a barn on the property.More >>
There's so much to see and do -- and eat and drink -- around WAVE Country. Take a look at some of our ideas -- 92 of them to be exact!More >>
There's so much to see and do -- and eat and drink -- around WAVE Country. Take a look at some of our ideas -- 92 of them to be exact!More >>
Rochelle Turner couldn't hold back her tears on Saturday. She spent the day grieving the death of her only child, 29-year-old Ricky Jones.More >>
Rochelle Turner couldn't hold back her tears on Saturday. She spent the day grieving the death of her only child, 29-year-old Ricky Jones.More >>
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was brought to the emergency room at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.More >>
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was brought to the emergency room at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.More >>