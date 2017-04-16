UPDATE: 1 dead in shooting at Park Hill housing complex - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a shooting near the Park Hill housing complex in the Algonquin neighborhood. 

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police were called to S 13th Street and Bulger Court around 11:46 a.m.

Two women were shot, LMPD confirmed.  

Mitchell said that one victim is dead and the other in critical condition. 

The second victim was transported to U of L hospital. 

