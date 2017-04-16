UPDATE: 1 dead in shooting at Park Hill housing complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a shooting near the Park Hill housing complex in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police were called to S 13th Street and Bulger Court around 11:46 a.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Two women were shot, LMPD confirmed.

Mitchell said that one victim is dead and the other in critical condition.

The second victim was transported to U of L hospital.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.