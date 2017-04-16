I-71/75 NB at Kyle's Lane partially closed after 11 vehicle crash

Eleven vehicles were involved in a crash on I-71/75 northbound at Kyle's Lane on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m.

The left lane reopened around 1:15 p.m. but the right lanes remained closed.

Kenton County dispatchers said a tractor trailer, two motor homes and 8 cars were involved in the crash.

According to Park Hills Park Fire Department, three people were taken to area hospitals.

Fort Wright and Ludlow fire departments are also on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.