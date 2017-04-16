2 shot at Louisville motorcycle club

Two were shot at Outcast Motorcycle Club according to LMPD. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people are recovering after being shot early Easter morning.

LMPD said they were called to the 4300 block of West Market Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find a black man and woman had been shot at the Outcast Motorcycle Club.

Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD Spokesperson, confirmed that both were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

So far, police said there are no suspects.

