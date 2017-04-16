Marlins' hold Mets hitless through 7 innings

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Marlins' Dan Straily delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Marlins' Dan Straily, Jarlin Garcia, and Kyle Barraclough have combined to hold the New York Mets hitless through seven innings Sunday.

Straily, who entered with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts, walked five and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. He was removed after consecutive walks to Neil Walker and Yoenis Cespedes,

Straily threw just 50 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Garcia entered with consecutive left-handed hitters due up, and he retired Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda.

Barraclough pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, aided by a running catch by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna leaped and hung on to the top of the left-field wall to catch a fly ball hit by Wilmer Flores in the fifth inning. Flores slammed his batting helmet into his leg while Ozuna flashed a big smile to his teammates. Ozuna received a big hug from Strailey in the dugout in between innings.

Miami led 2-0.

