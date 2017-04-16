Vegas journalist arrested at Trump rally released from jail

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The journalist arrested at a Tax Day protest at President Donald Trump's signature Las Vegas hotel has been released from jail.
KLAS Vice President and General Manager Lisa Howfield said photojournalist Neb Solomon was freed Saturday night, hours after he was arrested while covering the off-Strip protest.
Las Vegas police said Solomon was uncooperative and refused to provide his personal identification information at the scene. He was then booked into Clark County jail on two misdemeanors, including trespassing and obstructing an officer.
Solomon was recording the protest while on private property that belonged to the Fashion Show Mall, adjacent to the Trump International Hotel, police said. Mall security notified officers on scene that Solomon refused their request to stop filming there.
Howfield in a statement defended Solomon as an experienced and respected journalist.
"Neb was doing his job, carrying out an assignment given to him by his news managers, covering a news event of considerable interest to the community. We support Neb and the rights of all journalists to report from the scene of newsworthy events," Howfield said.
There were no other arrests at the peaceful afternoon protest, which was attended by about 250 people, police said.
The police department said in a statement that it is "committed to transparency and creating and maintaining public trust. We work with our local media partners, including KLAS TV on a routine basis."
Las Vegas was among 150 cities where protests were held to call on the president to release his tax returns.
Trump was the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under a federal audit. He later said that voters don't care.
___
Follow Sally Ho at twitter.com/_sallyho and https://apnews.com/search/Sally%20Ho
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. militaryMore >>
U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. militaryMore >>
President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issuesMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>