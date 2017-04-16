LMPD asking for help in recent homicide investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are asking for help with a homicide that took place on Saturday.

An LMPD spokesperson sent out an email with a link to their Facebook post asking for help. The Facebook post said the following:

LMPD NEEDS YOUR HELP:

"On April 15th, 2017 at approximately 5:45pm LMPD responded to University of Louisville Hospital on a shooting victim who had been dropped off by a friend in a red Chevy Impala. The victim was a BM in his 30s and succumbed to his injuries a short time later. LMPD Homicide is investigating and are trying to pinpoint the exact location where the shooting occurred. Detectives have learned there was a BM possibly in his 30’s wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans who assisted the victim after he was shot. Detectives would like to speak with this individual, if you are this person or know who this person may be, please contact the tip line at 502-574-LMPD or the Homicide Office at 502-574-7055. #LMPD #transparency#ourLouisville"

The homicide was one of several over the weekend in Louisville.

