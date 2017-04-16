Crews responding to fire after house reportedly struck by lightning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire reportedly started by a lightning strike.

The call came in just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday, of a house in the 4800 block of Southern Parkway struck by lightning, Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, crews saw flames coming from the house.

Everyone is believed to have made it out of the house safely.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

