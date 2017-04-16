The Latest: Authorities ID 2 men, woman found dead in home

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - The Latest on the killings of three people in a home in the foothills northwest of Denver (all times local):
7:10 p.m.
The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the three people found slain in a home in the foothills northwest of Denver.
The office says the victims are Wallace White, 54, of Golden, Colorado; Kelly Sloat-White, 56, also of Golden; and Emory Fraker, 39, of Broomfield, Colorado.
They were found dead in the house by deputies conducting a welfare check Saturday at the request of a worried acquaintance. Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says investigators have ruled out the possibility of murder-suicide.
The bodies showed signs of trauma, but sheriff's officials have not said how the three were killed.
No suspects have been identified.
The home southwest of Boulder is set about 100 feet back from the road in a wooded area. No immediate neighboring homes are within view.
___
1:27 p.m.
Investigators say a home in the foothills northwest of Denver where three people were found slain was specifically targeted.
Two men and a woman were found dead in the house by deputies conducting a welfare check Saturday at the request of a worried acquaintance. Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says investigators have ruled out the possibility of murder-suicide.
The sheriff's office has identified the victims but will not release their names until their families are notified. The bodies showed signs of trauma, but sheriff's officials have not said how the three were killed.
No suspects have been identified.
The home southwest of Boulder is set about 100 feet back from the road in a wooded area. No immediate neighboring homes are within view.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. militaryMore >>
U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. militaryMore >>
President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issuesMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>