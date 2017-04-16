I-64 West shut down near 22nd Street due to crash

All lanes of westbound I-64 are shutdown. (source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of I-64 West are shut down at the two-mile marker due to a crash.

The call came in at 9:04 of a crash on I-64 near 22nd Street, Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, crews found one car rolled over on the interstate.

Everyone is out of that car, no information is known about their condition.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available

