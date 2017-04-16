Easter morning shooting leaves one dead, one critical

The incident is the sixth homicide in the last three days in Metro Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shock and hurt could be seen on neighbors faces inside the Park Hill Housing Complex on Easter Sunday around 11:45 a.m.

“It's crazy,” Dawnja Whitlock said. “I mean it's shooting after shooting. I mean it's not even one o'clock or two o'clock yet and its Easter. There are kids out here.”

People in their Sunday best were looking on to yet another crime scene in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday. Two women were shot and one of them died at the scene. The second victim is still fighting for her life.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 shot at Louisville motorcycle club

+ LMPD looking for man who helped homicide victim

+ I-64 West shut down near 22nd Street due to crash

“It's sad any day this happens, but particularly on holidays, especially on one like Easter,” Dwight Mitchell, LMPD Spokesperson said. “This is another senseless murder that we have in our community and one that should not be happening.”

Neighbors said the shooting was sparked by a dispute between three women at the complex. They say one of them fired shots and a car with windows smashed in, sat in the middle of the commotion.

“Sometimes people let anger get the best of them,” Whitlock said. “The situation gets totally out of hand, but that's no way to take somebody's life or do something to somebody.”

The incident is the sixth homicide in the last three days in Metro Louisville. Residents like Whitlock are praying for peace.

“Keep your kids close, keep your loved ones close, even if you don't love them just still keep them close, because you never know,” Whitlock said.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the case should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.