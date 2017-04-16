Alexander Comes Up Big for Cards in Spring Game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) As great of a player Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson is for U of L, his teammate on the other side of the ball, Jaire Alexander is becoming a superstar in his own right. In Saturday's spring game, Alexander picks off red shirt freshman, Jawan Pass and takes it 87 yards for the touchdown. Head coach, Bobby Petrino warned Pass about throwing the ball anywhere near Alexander. "They needed to understand not to attack him as much as they tried to. You gotta be able to call plays for personnel and who to go after with match ups. He's a tough catchup," said Petrino. " When I get an interception, it's the closest thing to being on offense. So I feel like Lamar Jackson out there on defense," said Alexander while holding back laughter.

