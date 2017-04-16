Union Co. softball pitcher recovering after being hit by line drive

Evyn Hendrickson recovering after line drive to her face(Source: The Sturgis News)

For Union County High School Senior Evyn Hendrickson, Friday's night softball game took a bit of a twist she wasn't expecting.

Hendrickson was standing in the middle waiting for Madisonville North Hopkins batter. When North Hopkins player hit, Henderickson took a line drive to her face.

"She was able to get her head turned slightly, so that it did hit her solid and ricochet off but luckily not straight on to her face," Athletic Director Jeremy Tackett said.

But with a ball traveling at 70 and 90, there is really no time to react.

Hendrickson was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville immediately after the hit. She has multiple broken bones in her face.

The senior recently committed to play softball at Kentucky Wesleyan where she will continue her very successful career.

While she's poured her heart into the game for many, many years, she hasn't endured an injury quite like this one.

She says this brings up a very important topic of just how crucial it is to wear a face mask while playing.

Hendrickson will have to have one surgery due to her injuries. Her family is scheduling that surgery on Monday.

Officials say she's already talking about how she can't wait to get back on the field and play.

