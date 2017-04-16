UK Football Excited About Future

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) Over at UK, excitement is growing around the potential of the squad. The Blue team made up of presumed starters beat the white squad 31-14. Head Coach, Mark Stoops came away happy with the effort and growth he saw from his bunch over the five weeks of practice. "We got a lot of work in. I appreciate that effort by our players. We made some strides. We still have a ways to go in certain areas, but I like this team. There are certainly fewer question marks coming out of spring than in years past," said Stoops.



