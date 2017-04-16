UK Football Excited About Future - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UK Football Excited About Future

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE)  Over at UK, excitement is growing around the potential of the squad.  The Blue team made up of presumed starters beat the white squad 31-14.  Head Coach, Mark Stoops came away happy with the effort and growth he saw from his bunch over the five weeks of practice.  "We got a lot of work in.  I appreciate that effort by our players.  We made some strides.  We still have a ways to go in certain areas, but I like this team.  There are certainly fewer question marks coming out of spring than in years past," said Stoops.


