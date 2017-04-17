Jackson Finds New Weapon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) In order for U of L quarterback, Lamar Jackson to become just the second player to ever repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner, he's going to need some help from his receivers. During Saturday's spring game, it appeared he found a new weapon in redshirt freshman, Dez Fitzpatrick. Jackson hit Fitzpatrick nine times for 176 yards and two touchdowns. "That redshirt year I got bigger, stronger, faster. I learned the playbook. Learned how to do everything at a college level, so I feel like that redshirt year definitely helped," said Fitzpatrick. "He's tremendous out there. Got 4.3 speed. Run his route crisp. Got great hands. That's all you want in a receiver," said Jackson.



