Stoops Optimistic About Cats

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) U-K football's spring game was less than spectacular. The score was tied at 14 at the half. However, Sihiem King looked like he's ready to take some of the rushing burden off of starting running back, Benny Snell. Regardless, Coach Stoops says there's a lot of time for improvement between now and the start of the season. "Well you're constantly striving to get better across the board you know we're gonna put the foot on the gas once these guys get a little bit of rest we're gonna have a great summer now this is a new phase, they have to finish strong academically and then its a full steam ahead across the board we have a lot of room for improvement," said Stoops.



