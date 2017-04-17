Latest Indiana sports

BULLS-CELTICS

Butler, Bulls rally to beat Celtics 101-94 in series opener

BOSTON (AP) - Jimmy Butler had 30 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls outlasted Boston 106-102 in Game 1 on Sunday on an emotional night for grieving Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.

Playing a day after 22-year-old sister Chyna Thomas was killed in a car accident in their home state of Washington, Thomas led the top-seeded Celtics with 33 points.

Butler scored 23 points in the second half. Bobby Portis finished with 19 for the Bulls.

Al Horford had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Boston.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) - Isaiah Thomas took the floor to a deafening cheer for the Boston Celtics' playoff opener against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, just a day after his sister was killed in a car accident.

The Celtics held a pregame moment of silence for Chyna Thomas, who died early Saturday in a one-car interstate accident in their home state of Washington. She was 22. The Celtics' All-Star guard was informed of her death following the team's practice Saturday afternoon.

It was unclear if he'd play Sunday, and prior to the game TNT's cameras captured teammate Avery Bradley comforting Thomas on the bench during the pregame shootaround. But Thomas led the team out of the tunnel when Boston took the floor for pregame warmups. He looked toward the rafters just before the tip-off.

On his shoes were written "Chyna" and "I love you."

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Avisail Garcia had a career-high four hits, including an opposite-field, two-run homer in the 10th inning that led the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.

Leury Garcia doubled off Ryan Pressly (0-2) leading off the 10th and advanced on Tyler Saladino's sacrifice. Jose Abreu struck out and Garcia drove a high fastball over the seats and into the right field plaza.'

Nate Jones (1-0) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and David Robertson fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 10th for his third save in as many chances.

Brian Dozier hit an inside-the-park home run for the Twins.

CHICAGO (AP) - Adam Frazier homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored six runs in the final two innings to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep of the World Series champions.

The Pirates went just 4-14 against the Cubs last year, including 1-8 at Wrigley Field. Pittsburgh's previous three-game sweep at Wrigley was in September 2014.

Cubs starter Jon Lester pitched three-hit ball for seven innings and left with a 1-0 lead. The Pirates scored three times in the eighth off Koji Uehara (0-1), getting the go-ahead run when pinch runner Alec Hanson slid home on a bases-loaded grounder - a replay review upheld the call that catcher Willson Contreras was barely off the plate when he caught a throw on an attempted force play.

Frazier hit a three-run homer in the ninth.

Jameson Taillon (1-0) allowed an unearned run and struck out six in seven innings.

