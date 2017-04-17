More than 21,000 expected at Trump's first Easter Egg Roll

Anti-Trump protesters showed up for a scheduled pro-Trump rally. Fireworks, bottles and traffic cones were thrown as the two sides clashed, quickly turning violent.

Anti-Trump protesters showed up for a scheduled pro-Trump rally. Fireworks, bottles and traffic cones were thrown as the two sides clashed, quickly turning violent.

States are beginning to outline new ways to evaluate their schools, mixing traditional measures like test scores with things like physical fitness and whether children feel safe in school.

States are beginning to outline new ways to evaluate their schools, mixing traditional measures like test scores with things like physical fitness and whether children feel safe in school.

An important case about the separation of church and state comes up in Justice Neil Gorsuch's first week on the Supreme Court bench.

An important case about the separation of church and state comes up in Justice Neil Gorsuch's first week on the Supreme Court bench.

Some people will be paying much more than others when they file their federal income tax returns by Tuesday's deadline.

Some people will be paying much more than others when they file their federal income tax returns by Tuesday's deadline.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). In this April 1, 2013, file photo, children participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Thousands of children are heading to the White House for its biggest social event of the year: the annual Easter Egg Roll.

There had been some hand-wringing over whether President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, would be able to pull off a successful "egg-stravaganza." Both the president and first lady have been slow to fill White House staff jobs.

But a downsized version of the 139-year-old event is kicking off early Monday on the South Lawn.

The White House is expecting more than 21,000 children and adults to attend the festivities. That's down from the 35,000 people who attended last year.

The first lady tweeted over the weekend that she's looking forward to hosting the Easter Egg Roll. The event was first held in 1878.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.