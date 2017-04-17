Homicide victim dropped off at hospital identified as La Grange man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man with a gunshot wound who died after he was dropped off at a Louisville hospital has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Damone O. Jones, 33, of La Grange, died during surgery Saturday at University of Louisville Hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. Jones' death has been ruled a homicide.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

Police have not yet determined where the shooting happened.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ WAVE 3 News app

+ WAVE 3 Storm Tracker app

+ Inside The Rail app

Investigators were called to the hospital about 5:45 p.m. Saturday after Jones was dropped off by a friend driving a red Chevy Impala. Since then, police have learned a black man, possibly in his 30s, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans assisted Jones after he was shot. Detectives want to talk with that man.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: LMPD looking for man who helped homicide victim

Anyone who knows the person who helped Jones or knows anything about the shooting should call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.