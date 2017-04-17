Homicide victim dropped off at hospital identified as La Grange man

Police have not yet determined where the shooting happened.More >>
Police have not yet determined where the shooting happened.More >>
Kentucky State Treasurer Todd Hollenbach said only about 20 percent of unclaimed cash or property actually gets claimed.More >>
Kentucky State Treasurer Todd Hollenbach said only about 20 percent of unclaimed cash or property actually gets claimed.More >>
Think you know WAVE 3 Sunrise meteorologist Christie Dutton? Click through this slideshow to find out 20 things you might NOT know about her.More >>
Think you know WAVE 3 Sunrise meteorologist Christie Dutton? Click through this slideshow to find out 20 things you might NOT know about her.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
Shock and hurt could be seen on neighbors faces inside the Park Hill Housing Complex on Easter Sunday.More >>
Shock and hurt could be seen on neighbors faces inside the Park Hill Housing Complex on Easter Sunday.More >>