'The Situation' pleads not guilty in latest tax fraud case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - "Jersey Shore" star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother pleaded not guilty Monday to additional tax fraud charges after federal prosecutors say they filed fake tax returns and claimed luxury car and clothing purchases were business expenses.
Michael and Marc Sorrentino entered their pleas during an arraignment in federal court in Newark.
"This is a complicated case - Michael is not a complicated person," Michael Sorrentino's attorney, Henry Klingeman, told reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing had concluded.
Marc Sorrentino's attorney declined to comment on the proceedings.
In 2014, the brothers pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.
Michael Sorrentino was indicted this month on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records. Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.
Prosecutors allege Michael Sorrentino didn't pay federal income tax owed on the $8.9 million he earned from 2010 to 2012, failed to file a personal tax return for 2011 and filed fake corporate returns for one of the companies the brothers set up after he gained fame on the show. Prosecutors say he also made a series of bank deposits of under $10,000 to avoid bank reporting requirements.
After the brothers were served with grand jury subpoenas seeking records from their companies, prosecutors allege Marc Sorrentino falsified records to reclassify taxable payments to himself as nontaxable payments and business deductions.
"The Situation" appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show, which followed the lives of rowdy housemates on New Jersey's famed Atlantic shore and ran from 2009 to 2012.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Some people will be paying much more than others when they file their federal income tax returns by Tuesday's deadline.More >>
Some people will be paying much more than others when they file their federal income tax returns by Tuesday's deadline.More >>
Effective income tax rates are more accurate representation of what individuals pay to the federal government.More >>
Effective income tax rates are more accurate representation of what individuals pay to the federal government.More >>
If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you can still e-file or file for an extension. But get cracking.More >>
If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you can still e-file or file for an extension. But get cracking.More >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemicMore >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemicMore >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific regionMore >>
A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his propertyMore >>
A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his propertyMore >>
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a double slaying prosecutors say was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a Boston nightclubMore >>
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a double slaying prosecutors say was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a Boston nightclubMore >>
A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month wasn't intended to be used for lethal injectionMore >>
A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month wasn't intended to be used for lethal injectionMore >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas StripMore >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."More >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>
Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan borderMore >>