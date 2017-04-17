2 women arrested in double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two women were arrested Sunday night following a double shooting that left one victim dead and the other victim in critical condition.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

Tilibra N. Cherry, 29, and Eltaka A. Moore, 46, were charged with murder and first-degree assault.

According to the suspects' arrest reports, Cherry and Moore were involved in an altercation with the victims in the 1600 block of South 13th Street in the Algonquin neighborhood about 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Moore was armed with a gun, and Cherry was armed with a bat, police said.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead in double shooting near Park Hill Housing Complex

During the fight, Cherry hit allegedly hit one of the victims with the bat and Moore allegedly shot her in the head, killing her. The second victim tried to run, but was shot in the stomach by Moore, leaving her in critical condition.

Both suspect surrendered to police at the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.