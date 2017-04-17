Stunned neighbors react to holiday homicide on 'quiet' street

Kandy Bennett, right, is accused of killing her husband, Mark Bennett.

Clinton Court in Spencer County is typically a quiet street, but it was the scene of a homicide on Easter Sunday.

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few new details trickled out of Spencer County on Monday as those who live in the quiet neighborhood where a holiday homicide took place try to find out what happened.

Forty-year-old Kandy Bennett has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband, Mark Bennett.

Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to Clinton Court at about 6 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Kandy Bennett's 51-year-old husband dead.

Neighbors described Clinton Court as "quiet," but said they heard a loud noise on Sunday around dinnertime.

"I heard something, but I thought it was thunder because it was storming," one woman said. "It really scared me because my granddaughter texted me and said what's happening on our street."

When that neighbor discovered what had happened, she said it was unexpected.

"I would have thought someone else maybe, but not them," she said.

Neighbors said the Bennetts had lived on the street for three years, but they didn’t know anything about the couple. However, Spencer County court records document a prior relationship between Mark Bennett and a woman named Karen Florence. In 2009, Bennett filed an emergency protective order against Florence. The judge eventually dismissed that order against Florence, who would file one against Bennett a few months later.

As for Kandy Bennett, Kentucky State Police officials said they had made runs to the home before, but didn't have details on those calls.

Several of Mark Bennett's friends stopped by the crime scene to pay their respects.

"I went to school with Mark," said a friend who didn’t want to be identified. "He was a real pleasant guy to be around and he played for the Spencer County Bears. Real quiet and a pleasure to be around."

If Kandy Bennett doesn't post bond, she'll be arraigned on Friday. Her bond is set $250,000.

