Stunned neighbors react to holiday homicide on 'quiet' street

Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to Clinton Court about 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.More >>
Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to Clinton Court about 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.More >>
When faced with a medical emergency, dialing 911 should be the first step.More >>
When faced with a medical emergency, dialing 911 should be the first step.More >>
Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued a warning about a fugitive who they're calling "armed and dangerous."More >>
Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued a warning about a fugitive who they're calling "armed and dangerous."More >>
Thirty-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found at about 10 a.m. Monday on the roof of the public square's Allstate building.More >>
Thirty-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found at about 10 a.m. Monday on the roof of the public square's Allstate building.More >>
Kentucky State Treasurer Todd Hollenbach said only about 20 percent of unclaimed cash or property actually gets claimed.More >>
Kentucky State Treasurer Todd Hollenbach said only about 20 percent of unclaimed cash or property actually gets claimed.More >>